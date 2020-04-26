Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle discusses state of Alabama, Huntsville economies, businesses reopening

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - Sunday is your last chance for a few weeks to drop off your recycling at the Albertville Boaz Recycling Center.

Bins will be outside all weekend, but come Monday morning, they'll be taken inside. The center is closing on Monday in order to comply with Governor Kay Ivey's stay-at-home order as the number of positive COVID-19 cases goes up in Marshall County. Many of the items recycled are turned into paper products, which are at a premium right now, but now that the numbers have gone up dramatically in the area, plant managers are more concerned.