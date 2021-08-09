Huntsville, Madison Hospitals halting inpatient elective surgeries

MADISON AND HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two north Alabama hospitals have announced plans to halt inpatient elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases rise within the Huntsville Hospital System.

Both Huntsville and Madison Hospitals will be postponing inpatient elective surgeries beginning Monday.

In addition, outpatient procedures that require a hospital stay for recovery will be postponed as well.

System President and Chief Operating Officer Tracy Doughty said Madison County area doctor’s offices began notifying patients Monday.

The policy change is the second in less than a week across the HH System.

Visitation was restricted across all HH System hospitals Friday, citing an increasing number of COVID-19 patients across the system.

As of Friday, 218 inpatients were COVID-positive across the Huntsville Hospital System, with 122 in Madison County.