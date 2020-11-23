Huntsville/Madison County COVID-19 leadership team to hold special Tuesday briefing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville area COVID-19 leadership will host a briefing on Tuesday, November 24th at Noon.

Speakers during the meeting will include Jeff Birdwell, EMA Director; Dr. Karen Landers, Madison County Health Officer/Alabama Department of Public Health, David Spillers, CEO Huntsville Hospital; Dr. Pam Hudson, CEO Crestwood Medical Center; Mayor Tommy Battle, City of Huntsville; Mayor Paul Finley, City of Madison; Commission Chair Dale Strong, Madison County; Chip Cherry, President and CEO Chamber of Commerce; and HEMSI representatives.

The COVID-19 Leadership team has also released a video message ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. They are asking everyone in north Alabama, but especially Madison County, to take responsibility to help stop the spread.

News 19 will air the main portion of the briefing on air, in place of the Noon newscast. We will also live stream the briefing in its entirety on WHNT.com and the WHNT News 19 Facebook page.