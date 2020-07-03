Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce asking the public to #maskuphsv

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With a mask order drafted by the Madison County Board of Health, the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce is strongly urging the public to begin wearing masks if they aren’t already doing so.

The Chamber said in its weekly Zoom call with members, both Dr. Pam Hudson and David Spillers stated their hospitals are starting to see some strain from COVID-19 patients.

In the call, Spillers said the Huntsville Hospital system alone had 121 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday; some were children.

The Chamber also reiterated that 10-percent of those tested for COVID-19 in Madison County during the week of June 29-July 3 tested positive and that the county was labeled very high risk in the state’s newest risk map.

The Chamber said staff were wearing masks anytime they aren’t in their offices and encouraged businesses across the county to encourage guests and customers to do the same. Businesses can print a poster for their front door, add a Chamber-provided graphic to their social media pages, and post pictures of their efforts to social media with the hashtag #maskuphsv. Graphics and posters can be found on the Chamber website.