Huntsville, Madison both declare state of emergency

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Both Huntsville and Madison city leaders approved a three-week state of emergency Monday afternoon.

Both city councils approved the states of emergency. In Huntsville, City Council President Devyn Keith has the ability to renew the declaration should any other council members become sick due to the COVID-19 disease.

Earlier Monday, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the state of emergency would transfer purchasing and staffing powers to his office, allowing for quicker response and less red tape.

Huntsville city adminitstrator John Hamilton said city services, like permitting and garbage pickup and public works, were still open. Some parks and recreation facilities were open, but activities at recreation centers were cancelled and weight rooms are closed. Huntsville’s bus system is also running, but that could change.