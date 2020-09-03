Huntsville infectious disease specialist speaks on COVID-19, upcoming flu season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Dr. Richard Spera is the Medical Director of Alimetrix in Huntsville. He is a specialist on infectious diseases like COVID-19 and the flu; illnesses with almost identical symptoms. This, he says, is going to make the upcoming flu season a tricky one.

“COVID is really the only thing circulating now. Come November, when the weather cools off, when someone shows up to urgent care or their doctor’s office with a cough or a fever, the question is going to be, what is it?” He said.

Fear of contracting the flu may make you want to get a shot today, but Spera says the vaccine has a lifeline of about six months.

“If you get [the shot] between October 1st and November 15th, you should be protected until the end of April.”

Spera stressed it’s more crucial than ever to make sure you’re vaccinated this year. If not, it could add the risk of hospitalization and put strain on essential resources. The real fear, Spera says, it the unknown.

“They’ll have both viruses circulating in the community and we don’t know what the effect of the double whammy would be. If you have flu and then you get COVID after that, I mean, what happens?” he said.

Coronavirus struck while the weather was warm. Experts stressed the number of positive cases needed to trend downward before temperatures cooled and flu season started.

“No one really knows,” he said, “but I’m concerned that we haven’t, because there’s now data that shows the strain of Coronavirus that causes COVID 19 does mutate after infecting the human host.”

Just because the virus mutates in the host, doesn’t always mean it’s more contagious than the original strain. They key, Spera says, is getting back to basics:

“Washing your hands, if you touch a desk or a doorknob don’t touch your face, you know, all the things we head about at the beginning of the COVID outbreak, we need to get back to that.”

Playing it safe now could save a life later.