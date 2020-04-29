Huntsville Hospital working to schedule elective surgeries to begin Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Starting the reopening phase of Alabama was the main topic of conversation for Wednesday’s COVID-19 News Conference in Madison County. Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillars and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle both talked about how things would start opening up for the “safer at home” phase for the state.

Huntsville Hospital

Spillars talked about a new treatment study Huntsville Hospital is partnering with HudsonAlpha for.

He also talked about the need to reschedule elective surgeries that may have been put off for the last month. Spillers says they will begin with a light surgery schedule on Friday and ramp up next week. He also expect there to be surgeries scheduled for Saturdays in order to catch up with the demand.

Huntsville Hospital WILL continue to limit visitors. This goes for the hospital as well as the surgery center. If you take someone to the surgery center for a procedure, you will be asked to wait in your vehicle until the procedure is over.

Mayor Tommy Battle

Mayor Battle talked about reopening the economy. He said he had hoped restaurants would be included in the order, but said he’s happy that so many small businesses get the opportunity to reopen this week.

He also said that he hopes the public will take responsibility to continue social distancing and wear masks where and when needed. Battle says he doesn’t intend to follow Birmingham’s move to pass a universal masking ordinance.

Question & Answer Session