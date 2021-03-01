Huntsville Hospital to receive increase in COVID-19 vaccine allocation

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The state of Alabama has increased the supply of COVID-19 vaccine allocated to Huntsville Hospital Community Vaccination Clinic.

Huntsville Hospital officials say beginning Monday, March 8, the hospital will receive enough of the Pfizer vaccine to administer 2,500 more doses per week.

In recent weeks, the clinic at John Hunt Park had received a smaller allocation.

Huntsville Hospital officials say there are more than 25,000 people on their waiting list.

With the new allocation starting next week, the hospital has reopened its online portal for eligible persons to be added to the waiting list.

Visit huntsvillehospital.org for more information.

You will be called when a vaccination slot is available. Hospital officials said it could take several weeks before an appointment is confirmed.

“We will continue our efforts to vaccinate as many people as we can, but we continue to recommend that you explore every avenue available to get your vaccine,” said Huntsville Hospital officials.

You can check the Alabama Department of Public Health website for information on who has been approved for administering vaccines in your area.