Huntsville Hospital to open Fever and Flu Clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital says it will open a “Fever & Flu” clinic Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m. There are some very specific requirements to participating, though. The COVID-19 tests will not be given to all.

The clinic will be located at 120 Governors Drive at the southwest corner of Governors Drive and Franklin Street (directly across from the hospital campus) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Who should go to the clinic?

Children and adults ages 6 and older who exhibit a broad range of upper respiratory illnesses, including influenza, sore throat, strep throat, fevers or potential exposure to COVID-19.

Patients will only be tested for COVID-19 if testing is indicated by their clinic medical exam. Not all patients will be tested for COVID-19.

What to expect

Preliminary registration information will be collected while the patient remains in the vehicle

Patients will wait in the vehicle until they are contacted by cell phone or hospital attendant when it’s time to go inside for evaluation

Only the patient will be allowed inside the building unless the patient is between 6-18 years of age or an elderly person who needs help

What you need to take with you

Photo ID

Insurance Card

Cell phone (if you have one)

The clinic visit will be billed to your health insurance. No money will be collected on-site.

Note from hospital: As always, any person with a medical emergency such as shortness of breath or respiratory distress should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest hospital emergency department.

