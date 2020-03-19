Huntsville Hospital setting up drive-through site for COVID-19 testing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A drive-through collection site will be set up in Huntsville to collect specimens for COVID-19 testing.

The testing will only be conducted for people who have already been evaluated and have a written physician’s order for COVID-19 testing. People without a physician’s order will not be tested.

The site will be set up at John Hunt Park from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. There will be approximately 400 test kits for the site.

People can enter the collection site from Airport Road onto Jaycee Way. There will be signage and people to direct traffic in the area.

Visitors will stay in their vehicles for testing. In addition to their doctor’s note, people also will need a photo ID, driver’s license and health insurance card. Patients will not be turned away if they don’t have insurance, officials said.

People who do not have a physician’s order for COVID-19 testing have other test options at Huntsville Hospital’s Fever and Flu Clinic at 120 Governors Drive, in local urgent care centers and walk-in clinics.

The drive-through collection site is being put together by Huntsville Hospital, Thrive Alabama, and the City of Huntsville.