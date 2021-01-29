Huntsville Hospital says people in expanded vaccine group should still expect to wait a few weeks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Though Governor Ivey announced an expansion in who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Huntsville Hospital officials say with the current demand and an uncertain supply, don’t plan on being vaccinated for several weeks.

Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced Friday that people 65 to 74 years of age, as well as those classified as essential workers in federal category 1b, will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, February 8.

Huntsville Hospital officials say they are still vaccinating Madison County residents who are 75 and older.

As of January 29, more than 8,000 people still need to be vaccinated in this critical category.

Hospital officials said when this group is done, they can start the vaccination process for people ages 65-74 and essential workers.

ADPH guidelines say essential workers include teachers and education staff, firefighters, police, the judiciary, daycare workers, food and agricultural workers, manufacturing workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit and grocery store workers.

Hospital officials estimate there are more than 35,000 people in the 65-74 population of Madison County but there is no way to tell the number of people who are classified as essential workers.

Huntsville Hospital officials said when they have an adequate supply of vaccine available, their goal will be to give a thousand doses per day, 500 first doses and 500 second doses.

People in these expanded groups may register online here.

Your registration puts you on the waiting list for the vaccination but does not make an appointment for you. You will be called to schedule an appointment at the Community Vaccination Clinic at John Hunt Park.

Hospital officials ask that you not call the hospital or show up at the clinic without an appointment.

