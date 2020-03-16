Huntsville Hospital says 33 patients being tested for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital said it had 33 hospital patients in its system awaiting COVID-19 test results as of 11 a.m. Monday.

The Huntsville Hospital Health System includes Huntsville Hospital, Madison Hospital, Athens-Limestone, Decatur Morgan, Helen Keller, Lawrence Medical Center, Lincoln Health System, Marshall Medical Centers and Red Bay Hospital.

The hospital did not break down how many cases were being tested at each facility.

The hospital also said it was finalizing plans for a freestanding fever and flu clinic in Huntsville’s medical district to test and treat patients with fever and upper respiratory symptoms. More details were set to be announced Tuesday.

Restricted visitation is still in effect for all Huntsville Hospital Health System campuses, and elective surgeries were continuing, but officials said the situation was being reevaluated daily.

Hospital officials also said the blood supply was adequate but urged people to donate if possible. Both Huntsville and Madison hospitals have LifeSouth Community Blood Centers donor centers. The system also said the following blood drives were scheduled:

Tuesday, March 17 – Army Test Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Building 5435, Redstone Arsenal, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 – Walmart, South Memorial Parkway, noon-6 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 – Redstone Arsenal Building 5400, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.