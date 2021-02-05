Huntsville Hospital pulmonologist discusses what to do if you have long-term COVID-19 symptoms

We know what to look for when we think we may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, but what about the time that follows a positive diagnosis?

Many report lasting symptoms even after they finally get that negative test letting them know they’ve overcome the virus.

One Huntsville pulmonologist says a normal time span to experience shortness of breath, loss of hair or any other uncomfortable symptom post-diagnosis could be three months.

If you’re still having intense shortness of breath after that time, Huntsville Hospital pulmonologist Dr. Jason Smith says do not ignore it and consider a doctor’s appointment.

While many who have had the virus wonder what they may face in the future because of it, Dr. Smith says it’s tricky to know exactly what long-term effects may impact the lungs – the virus is too new to fully know that answer – but he does reassure that very few will face severe lung disease or scarring post-diagnosis.

He went on to say even a conversation with a doctor talking through those lingering symptoms can help ease the fear and give doctors a better understanding of the lasting effects from this virus.

Smith says 98 percent of patients are going to recover completely fine, but we have to do what we can to protect that two percent that could wind up severely impacted.

He says it is crucial residents get vaccinated when they’re able and continue wearing masks to protect the most vulnerable.