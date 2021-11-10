Huntsville Hospital now taking appointments for pediatric COVID-19 vaccine

Parker McKenzie, 10, right, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse practitioner Amy Wahl with distraction help from certified child life specialist Haylee Rogers during the first COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Franklin County for children age 5-11 at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital is now taking appointments for children ages 5-11 to receive the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

First dose appointments for the Pfizer vaccine begin Friday, November 12, from 2 – 6 p.m. in the Jaycee Community Building at John Hunt Park.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed Pfizer vaccinations for children ages 5-11 on Nov. 2, shortly after the Food and Drug Administration approved its use. 28 million children in the U.S. are eligible for the vaccine.

Children are supposed to get two doses, three weeks apart, to be effective. The shots will also be administered with a smaller needle.

Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines are not authorized for children.

Parents or guardians will need to bring the child’s birth certificate or passport to verify that they are at least 5 years old. Parents will also be required to show a photo ID and proof of guardianship in order to sign the legal consent.

