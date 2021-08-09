Huntsville Hospital halting inpatient elective surgeries

MADISON AND HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials with Huntsville Hospital announced plans to halt inpatient elective surgeries at their Madison County facilities as COVID-19 cases rise across the area.

This is scheduled to begin Monday, August 9th.

In addition, outpatient procedures for Huntsville Hospital patients that require a hospital stay for recovery at Huntsville Hospital, Governor’s Medical Tower, Madison Hospital and Women & Children Hospital will be postponed as well.

System President and Chief Operating Officer Tracy Doughty said Madison County area doctor’s offices began notifying patients Monday.

The policy change is the second in less than a week across the HHH System.

Visitation was restricted across all HHH System hospitals Friday, citing an increasing number of COVID-19 patients across the system.

As of Friday, 218 inpatients were COVID-positive across the Huntsville Hospital System, with 122 in Madison County.