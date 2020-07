HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As the demand for COVID-19 testing increases, Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers says they are doing everything they can to meet the community’s needs.

Spillers says that starting Monday, the Fever and Flu Clinic will limit testing to only those with symptoms related to the virus.

Those suffering from a fever, cough, or shortness of breath are asked to get tested.

The clinic located at 120 Governor’s Drive will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during the week.