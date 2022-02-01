HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As we continue to see advancements in treatments against COVID-19, one of the more popular ones is Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Treatment. While the treatment is for those with severe illness and can only be prescribed by a doctor, it’s still in high demand.

While there are three monoclonal treatments out, the surge of the Omicron variant has proven that only one of those is effective in treating the virus. Now with only one treatment available, high demand and low production are proving to be another battle in combating COVID-19.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with The Alabama Department of Public Health said, “With only one treatment proving to be effective against Omicron, the product has to be manufactured.”

He added there is simply not enough to go around.

Omicron is spreading like wildfire throughout the United States and here in Alabama as the virus mutates it’s hard for treatments to continue being effective.

“All of a sudden two of the three of them [the treatments] are gone and now you’ve got to get this one to every person in the United States that potentially could qualify. It’s just a lot of people spread over a lot of distance,” Stubblefield said.

Those treatments are sent out weekly to all sites in the United States, Dr. Stubblefield said there is only a limited amount at this time and has everything to do with manufacturing and production.

“We’ll receive a distribution for the entire state and then that distribution is distributed equally among all the providers that do infusion therapy,” Dr. Stubblefield told News 19.

With such a strict allocation all throughout the United States, Huntsville Hospital President, Tracy Doughty says while there was no shortage of the first two treatments, the hospital is beginning to see the effects.

“We get about 12 doses a week, actually 12 doses last week and this week we have over 200 people on the waiting list,” Doughty said that while those numbers are up from last month, where they only had six, “We’re hoping those numbers continue to go up because we really need to be treating more people.”

While monoclonal antibody therapy treatments can only be prescribed by a doctor for those with severe illness, Doughty says that they’re working with local physicians to help prioritize those people who receive it.

“The people who pop to the top of the list are those who have organ transplants, pregnant women with other issues and cancer patients in active treatment,” Doughty said.