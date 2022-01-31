HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Hospital has 276 COVID-19 positive patients, just two shy of their record of 278 at the height of the pandemic. 209 of those patients are at Huntsville Main.

As the Omicron variant spreads quickly throughout the state and here in Madison County, Huntsville Hospital officials are not only trying to get a grasp on the influx or patients – but make sure they have enough staff to treat those patients.

Huntsville Hospital President Tracy Doughty told News 19 healthcare workers here at the hospitals are growing tired from picking up shifts and staying later. Add that to those who have been exposed to COVID-19 are at home quarantining and can’t come to work – and you’ve got a staffing shortage.

“For the last month or so, we’ve had 300 employees a week, at least, out with COVID or quarantine,” said Doughty.

Doughty said the vast majority of employees are doing okay. As the uptick in cases continues to fluctuate, Doughty says the surge proves just how unpredictable the virus is.

“So, we think we’re getting close to our peak, we’ll be here for a week or so then it’ll drop off, just as fast as it came,” Doughty continued. “We’re looking forward to that date. I can tell you our staff is tired. We’re very busy in our emergency department and other departments.”

Like many hospitals throughout the country, Huntsville Hospital was already facing a staffing shortage.

With the Omicron variant spreading like wildfire, Doughty says having 300 employees out a week on any given day is putting the hospital behind the curve. He says employees are stepping up.

“So we have staff members working extra and picking up shifts, switching from night shift to day shift, working extra weekends, holidays just to make sure our community is safe and sound and their colleagues have good help, that’s working right now,” Doughty said.

Doughty says that won’t be the case forever.

The hospital is paying close attention to trends throughout the country showing that just as fast as the Omicron surge peaked, it will bottom out. So they’re hoping for the best in the coming weeks.