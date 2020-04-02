Huntsville Hospital cuts staff in unrelated areas to prepare for coronavirus surge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Fighting COVID-19 is costing Huntsville Hospital a lot of money and that’s forcing them to make some cuts.

AL.com reports that Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said Wednesday that those cuts include nurses in some departments of the hospital that are seeing fewer patients because of COVID-19.

Spillers did not give specific numbers about how much of the hospital's workforce is being affected by furloughs, layoffs and a reduction in hours.

Those most affected are hospital contractors and support staff.

That includes the cleaning staff as well as the hospital cafeteria and all hospital construction except for the patient tower being built across madison street from the main hospital building.

Spillers says the cuts are because the cost for medical equipment has gone up and all elective surgeries have been stopped. He says emergency room traffic is much slower than normal and they are seeing a major drop in the number of patients.

Spillers says the cuts are temporary and the hospital is looking at 30-day blocks for affected employees.

Spillers says staff for patient care will not be compromised if the hospital experiences an expected surge in patients from the coronavirus.