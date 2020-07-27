Huntsville Hospital continuing to take testing on the road, more symptomatic patients coming back positive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials gave an update on COVID-19 in Madison County Monday afternoon.

Huntsvile Hospital CEO David Spillers updated the community on patients and testing plans for the week.

Within the Huntsville Hospital System, there were 219 patients, an increase of 1 from last Monday. 58 of those were in the ICU, an increase of 8 from last Monday, and 36 were on ventilators, 8 more than last Monday.

The youngest was 15 months and was doing fine, and the oldest was 95. The average COVID-19 patient was in their early 60s, with no one aged 18-25 in the hospital.

Spillers said he expected most of those patients to be discharged soon.

Across the region, patient numbers were reported as follows:

Huntsville Hospital – 99

Huntsville Hospital Women and Children – 2

Madison Hospital – 34 23 of these patients were on ventilators

Crestwood Hospital – 16 6 were in the ICU and 4 were on ventilators

Decatur-Morgan – 25

Marshall Medical Center – 25

Helen Keller – 31

Athens-Limestone – 14

Lincoln County – 4

Spillers said 20% of symptomatic patients tested positive by the end of last week, but those with no symptoms or exposure were having very few people positive tests – only 1%.

Plans for testing this week include John Hunt Park Monday-Wednesday, Pine Grove Church in Harvest on Thursday, and Asbury Church in Madison on Friday.

Testing opens at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. or they run out of tests at all locations.

The mobile testing site continued to use every test allocated.

Spillers said the hospital continues to have no issues with protective equipment, but their main vendor cut back 600 tests (which are used on inpatients and staff at the hospital).

Mayor Tommy Battle said there has been some flattening of the curve – Madison County went from 950 cases two weeks ago to 750 last week.

However, he also emphasized the need to continue separating and sanitizing, saying masking along won’t flatten the curve.