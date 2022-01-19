Huntsville Hospital ask people NOT to visit the ER for COVID tests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Hospital officials are asking people not to visit the hospital system’s emergency rooms for a COVID-19 test.

The hospital system, which spans from the Shoals to Sand Mountain is experiencing, “extremely high patient volumes” especially in emergency rooms due to people seeking COVID tests.

Hospital officials ask that people go to the ER only for emergencies and recommend contacting their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic for treatment of cold symptoms or non-life-threatening COVID symptoms.

As of Wednesday, every county in Alabama reported a high level of community transmission and over 44% of tests were positive, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard.