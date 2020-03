HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Leaders from Huntsville hospital held a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday to update us on the hospital’s preparations for COVID-19.

Huntsville Hospital is limiting public gatherings, restricting the number of visitors allowed in a patient’s room to no more than two at a time.

Officials are asking that children under 16 not visit patients and that all visitors sanitize their hands when entering and exiting the building and patient rooms.

