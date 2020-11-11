Huntsville High Basketball kicks off with added COVID-19 safety measures

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- The Alabama Department of Corrections COVID-19 dashboard shows 731 inmates have tested positive for the virus and 29 have died across the state. The latest update was from Nov. 6 and the dashboard says 23 of the state's 26 facilities have inmate cases, but that doesn't include the Madison County Jail.

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner says so far, they have managed to keep COVID-19 out of the jail and he says it's probably because of the quarantine process they have set in place.