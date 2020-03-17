Huntsville Havoc owner speaks on cancellation of SPHL Season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The past two SPHL seasons have ended in celebrations for the Huntsville Havoc, but that won't happen in 2020. On Thursday, the league came to a decision to postpone the season. Sunday afternoon, the board of governors voted unanimously to cancel the season altogether.
Havoc owner Keith Jeffries had a say in whether or not to keep the season going, and although it wasn't an easy one to make, he felt that it had to be done.
"We got together as a board via conference call and really made the only decision that we had," said Jeffries. "It wasn't easy and wasn't what we wanted to do, but we didn't think, well we didn't have a choice. It was the right thing to do, it just wasn't the easy thing to do."
Jeffries says canceling the season is painful financially for the team but assures fans that the team will survive.
So what happens with ticket holders? You may be one asking if you are getting your money back. The Havoc are giving them options as far as how they would like to be refunded.
There are even some fans who have said they don't want their money back, insisting the Havoc keep the funds to stay afloat. A great gesture by the loyal hockey fans of Huntsville, but Jeffries wants to make sure they are taken care of, and the team has provided information on how their fans can do so in the tweet below.
Please take a few moments to read through all of our refund FAQs and answers. We are committed to take care of all our fans for the games missed for which they paid to attend.— Huntsville Havoc (@HuntsvilleHavoc) March 16, 2020
If all goes as planned, the 2020-2021 season will begin in October, and the Havoc faithful can go back to cheering on their beloved team.