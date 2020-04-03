Huntsville group home asking for donations to keep shelves stocked during COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A group home in Huntsville that's a haven for adults with disabilities needs your help. 305 8th Street is asking for donations so it can continue to provide for its residents.

During this pandemic, grocery stores have been limiting the sale of certain items and 305 officials say it's making it hard for them to keep their kitchens stocked.

They need things like bread, non-perishable food items, garbage bags and cleaning supplies.

The 8th Street community is under quarantine, as many residents are vulnerable to COVID-19. So they're asking that you drop off donations outside on the delivery tables. You can also give monetary donations online through their Facebook page.