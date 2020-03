HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital’s drive-through testing site at John Hunt Park will not be open Monday, March 30 according to a spokesperson.

The hospital said the site may reopen Tuesday morning if they have a sufficient amount of supplies.

The Fever and Flu Clinic located on 120 Governors Drive will be open Monday at 9 a.m. Patients will only be tested for COVID-19 if testing is indicated by their clinic medical exam.

For a list of clinics across the Tennessee Valley, click here.