HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Some in the medical community are saying the COVID-19 pandemic may be moving toward an “endemic phase.” One Huntsville infectious disease doctor explains what endemic is and discusses whether it’s too early to start using that term.

This month marks two years since COVID-19 was classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Huntsville infectious disease doctor Ali Hassoun explains three different disease classifications, epidemic, pandemic and endemic. He says the classification of epidemic is not just reserved for infectious diseases.

“For example, there is epidemic of obesity or epidemic of certain infections that you see but that disease, you see it in certain localized area, not all over and in certain part of the country,” Hassoun said.

He says there have been multiple pandemics over the course of the last few hundred years including the Black Plague, Spanish Flu, H1N1 and now COVID-19.

“The moment that disease will spread out more, meaning it’s growing really fast, it’s out of control but there is no boundaries to it,” Hassoun explained. “It spread and a lot of people saying it really will be more than one country and multiple areas. Then we call that pandemic.”

He says when a disease is in an endemic stage, it is more predictable in terms of understanding symptoms, signs and being able to control it.

“Endemic is more defined as there is certain disease or infectious disease issue which is localized to certain area, and it’s predictable, you can see outbreaks on and off, but it’s not very, very high,” Hassoun stated.

This week, Moderna’s CEO said COVID-19 is entering the endemic phase in the northern hemisphere. In February, California’s governor announced the state is taking an endemic approach to the virus, the first state to make such a move.

Hassoun says at this point he wouldn’t use the term ‘endemic’ for the status COVID-19.

“I think it’s a little bit too soon to describe that as an endemic,” Hassoun stated. “COVID continues to have issues of widespread, it really remains to be unpredictable because we don’t know if it’s mutated or changed.”

He says the path moving forward could go a few different ways and doctors will be closely monitoring the next six months.

“If this issue is going to evolve into an endemic, or we continue every few months having issues. Or you hope and pray, no, it’s going to with time disappear as we get to a better immunity, vaccination, that the virus will get better with time. Time will tell with that,” he said.

He says a few different factors could help shape the future of the COVID-19, specifically mentioning virus behavior, human behavior, and environment.

“How is it going to continue to mutate? Is it going to be more resistant? Is it going to be more spreading, or the other hand if it mutates and become inefficient,” he said.

When it comes to human behavior, he expressed the importance of immunity.

“We wanted people to get vaccinated as much as possible. We wanted people to try and help us out with prevention as much as possible. And its proven very, very tough to do that,” Hassoun explained. He said there are ways to control the environment to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Schools, businesses, stores, you know, how good is our ventilation system? How good we follow the rules indoors,” he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and prevention and World Health Organization continue to refer to COVID-19 as a pandemic.