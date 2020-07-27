Huntsville, Decatur on Business Insider’s list of ‘best cities in the South to live in after the coronavirus pandemic’

An aerial view of the downtown area of the city of Huntsville, Alabama.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Business Insider came up with a list of the best US cities to live in the South after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two north Alabama cities, Huntsville and Decatur, made it on the list of 19 cities. Huntsville sitting at the number 1 spot and Decatur taking the 19th spot.

According to Business Insider, they used a variety of metrics from government and academic datasets. They say this includes looking at the share of jobs that can potentially be done remotely, the pre-coronavirus unemployment rate, and housing costs.

“After we collected all our data, we rescaled our figures to a uniform z-score so that we could then calculate an overall score for each metro area.,” according to the article. “After finding our overall best cities, we decided to focus on metros in the South as defined by the Census Bureau.”

Most of the data came from before the pandemic, and the economic fallout from the current situation could have effects on different cities.

“For instance, a large number of job losses and a spike in unemployment during the pandemic may have affected some of these cities more than others,” the article states.

19 best cities in the South to live in after the coronavirus pandemic, according to Business Insider:

Huntsville, Alabama Fayetteville, Arkansas Durham, North Carolina College Station, Texas Athens, Georgia Charlottesville, Virginia Little Rock, Arkansas Jonesboro, Arkansas Lawton, Oklahoma Morgantown, West Virginia Harrisburg, Virginia Wichita Falls, Texas Tallahassee, Florida Charleston, West Virginia Lexington, Kentucky California, Maryland San Angelo, Texas Warner Robins, Georgia Decatur, Alabama