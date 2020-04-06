Huntsville City leaders extend State of Emergency, talk COVID-19 projections in Monday update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Monday’s COVID-19 briefing for Huntsville/Madison County consisted of the CEO for Huntsville Hospital David Spillers, and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and City Council President Devyn Keith.

Huntsville Hospital

CEO David Spillers started by thanking everyone for their continued support...from restaurants, to people driving by flashing their lights, to manufacturers who are now producing equipment for the hospital.

He spoke specifically about projection models the hospitals are keeping an eye on as new data comes in. Those models vary widely between each other, and also have drastic changes in the predictions they are making about the number of hospital beds needed and the overall number of deaths. He says one even has the peak date of coronavirus listed in September for the state of Alabama.

Last week, Spillers mentioned they hoped to have COVID-19 testing available within the hospital. He announced today that they have begun testing, which has a much quicker turnaround for patients being treated at the hospital. He also mentioned that the inventory of needed test kits is back to a comfortable level. He said the drive-thru test site hasn't opened back up, but that's because there hasn't been a need over what's available at the fever & flu clinic and other Huntsville Hospital related clinics and doctor's offices.

Hospital financials were also topic of conversation. Spillers said Moody's rating system will be releasing new numbers soon. He said, frankly, with no elective surgeries going on, the hospital's financials "look horrendous." However, later in the news conference, Spillers did mention that the hospital has been building up a rainy day fund that they will be dipping into.

City of Huntsville

Mayor Battle started off by introducing City Council President Devyn Keith who announced an extension to the Huntsville City State of Emergency.

Keith praised city and county leaders for coming up with innovative ways to keep up the quality of life in our area despite all the changes we're required to make...and also the community who have worked together to make supplies needed to medical workers and the general public.

Mayor Battle then talked about how he feels Governor Ivey's newest health order, the stay at home order announced on Friday, has been good for us. He says signage is still out around Huntsville reminding people the importance of social distancing.

The City of Huntsville is trying to procure masks for employees who come into contact with the public on a regular basis. Those will be distributed when they get the masks.

Battle also commended the community. Talked about the 3-d printed face shields and bankers who worked through the weekend to help file SBA loans for small business owners.

He reminded people that now isn't the time to let your guard down. Keep social distancing and stay at home as much as you can.

Question and Answer session

Spillers talked about the possibility of needing to use other buildings for extra hospital beds. He said they are coming up with a plan for that, but it wouldn't happen until all hospitals (to include Huntsville Hospital, Crestwood, and the Surgery Center) were all completely filled up.

Battle responded to a question about there being too many exemptions to the businesses expected to close by saying that the order by Ivey closes most of the businesses that customers tend to congregate inside a building for. He said there is still room to tighten down if necessary, but he's happy with where things are right now.

When asked about the ventilators again, Spillers mention there are a number of different types of ventilators: There are ventilators like the general public is probably thinking off in the patient rooms, HEMSI has transport ventilators, and surgery has a different kind completely. He pointed out that, if needed, all the ventilators could be put to use for the needed care.

But Spillers also mentioned another problem that hasn't really been discussed. He said that each patient put on a ventilator has to be sedated. He's concerned that the drugs used to sedate patients for sedation may see a shortage as more people are put on ventilators. He stated he could see that being more of a concern for our area than ventilators and beds.

Tuesday's News Conference

Madison County Commission Chair Dale Strong will be joined by Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers. WHNT News 19 will air that news conference live on TV at noon as well as live stream it on WHNT.com and the WHNT News 19 Facebook page.