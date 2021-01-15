Huntsville city hosts weekly COVID-19 briefing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The city continued its weekly COVID-19 briefings Wednesday with Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, and EMA Director Jeff Birdwell.

Madison County has averaged 330 new coronavirus cases over the past 14 days, but Mayor Battle said it appears Madison County is seeing numbers scale back in terms of hospitalizations, a-symptomatic rates and absent employees in Huntsville Hospital, but it isn’t over yet.

“We are now sitting at 20 deaths since 12/31. Nine in the last couple days at Madison County,” Mayor Battle said.

Dr. Landers vaccinations are continuing to roll out, but not as smoothly as they would have hoped.

“There’s a lot of frustration here as we move into the vaccine phase of SARS-COV2 of COVID-19. There’s a lot of anger here with how the process is going,” Dr. Landers said. “Our hotline has not worked very well. People have been able to get through and make appointments, but it certainly has not been able to handle the demand of persons that have called.”

With the ADPH stating Wednesday they have no appointments left at this time, but they’re taking calls to be put on the waitlist.

Landers says they’re working to get an online registration up and running as soon as possible. In the meantime, they’re working to bring in more providers to help vaccinate eligible groups in addition to county health departments, but there’s another problem too.

“At this moment, vaccine supply remains limited. We certainly have more people wanting appointments than we have vaccine available. We certainly are hopeful for more shipments, we have asked for more shipments.”

Landers said local health departments will not be able to vaccinate every person who wants to be vaccinated in-part because there is a staffing shortage. She added they will rely on approved community providers like pharmacies to help vaccinate when their shipments arrive.

“Currently, we have 243 COVID-19 providers in the state of Alabama. Of those, 66 of those providers are local county health departments,” she said. “The supply is far less than the demand.”

As of Monday morning, the ADPH had vaccinated over 87,000 people in the state. Landers said the current allocation is 271,000 doses, including the required second doses.

“That allocation is not all in the state of Alabama at the moment. We still have to order and pull from the allocation that has currently been placed for the state of Alabama,” Landers said.

Landers says she hopes for new vaccine emergency use authorizations from the FDA soon, and with federal health leaders encouraging expanding eligible groups to those 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions, Landers she hopes the state can adopt that soon and are looking into ways of getting to that point, but she said it’s not yet possible.

“Even with the healthcare workers and the persons 75 years of age and above, that was over 600,000 people and again, I told you what our current allocation is, so that’s not enough, but we are certainly working toward getting more vaccine as more vaccine becomes available,” she said.

But it cannot happen until they find additional staffing and supply.

“Has there been satisfaction so far? No, there hasn’t been. I’m not satisfied so I don’t think anyone else is satisfied either but we continue to work towards solutions,” Landers said.