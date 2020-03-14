Huntsville City Council, Madison City Council to hold special meetings amidst COVID-19 outbreak

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Huntsville City Council and Madison City Council will each hold a special meeting on Monday after multiple COVID-19 cases have been announced in Alabama.

In a news release, the City of Huntsville said the Huntsville City Council will hold a special called meeting on Monday, March 16 at 2 p.m. on the 1st floor Council Chambers of City Hall. The address is 308 Fountain Circle, 35801.

The release said the council will vote on Mayor Tommy Battle’s request to declare a three week State of Emergency to allow the city to act quickly and take appropriate action to protect the community against the spread of COVID-19.

According to the release, Mayor Battle has spoken with Madison Mayor Paul Finley, who is also requesting a State of Emergency.

The Madison City Council will hold a special called meeting to vote on the request on Monday, March 16 at 2 p.m. The address is 100 Hughes Road, 35758.