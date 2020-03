HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling has canceled the District 4 Town Hall scheduled for Mar. 16.

Kling said he was canceling the town hall as a result of news surrounding COVID-19 and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control regarding social distancing.

Kling said the Apr. 20 town hall was still scheduled.

Kling encouraged anyone with questions about coronavirus to visit the City of Huntsville’s website, email him, or call him at (256) 427-5011.