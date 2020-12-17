Huntsville-area officials strongly urge families to avoid big Christmas gatherings as COVID cases surge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Madison County is seeing more than 200 new COVID-19 cases a day and there are more than 400 COVID-19 patients in North Alabama hospitals.

Wednesday’s Huntsville area COVID-19 briefing included news that 25 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in Madison County have happened since December 1.

With cases surging, officials are saying the traditional family Christmas, with plenty of folks gathered, should be the next normal thing to sacrifice in 2020.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers says there is too virus spread to risk family gatherings.

“Some of our counties the positive test rate is above 50 percent,” he said. “That’s an amazing number because for so long we ran in the low teens. And that number just gives you an idea of the prevalence of COVID out there. The other number that’s a little bit frightening is about 10 percent of the people we test are asymptomatic. They have no symptoms and no reason to believe they have COVID and are coming back positive.”

“So I think you need to remember that when you’re out and about, engaging with groups — wherever you may be going where there are people, about 1 in 10 people have COVID and they don’t know it. I also hope you take that into consideration as you consider your Christmas gatherings.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said rethinking Christmas is the right thing to do in 2020.

“And one of those that is very tricky is asymptomatic,” Battle said. “You’re bringing your family together, nobody has fever, nobody has any aches, everybody feels good, and then two-three days later somebody starts having aches, chills, fever, and then your whole family is infected.”

Spillers said vaccinating the community will take time, but he knows where to start.

“If you look at the death statistics in the state of Alabama, 77 percent of the people who have died are over 65 and have some kind of health care issue,” he said. “We have got to get that population – and it’s skewed even higher if you get into the nursing homes and people of that age — that’s the real issue.

“So, if they said we weren’t getting the vaccines, but they’re going to focus it all on getting those people vaccinated, that will reduce hospitalizations and it will substantially reduce deaths. That’s priority one.”

Battle said today there are currently, 3,800 people in Madison County under quarantine. On Dec. 1, the 14-day rolling average for quarantines in Madison County was just 1,900.

Alabama hit a COVID-19 patient high of around 1,600 back in August, which put a lot of strain on the system.

But now, the hospitalized peak in Alabama is markedly higher, at around 2,300.

Spillers said today 12-15 percent of covid cases wind up in the hospital, and case rates keep rising.

“We do not see the current peak going down until probably after Christmas, maybe into January before it goes back down,” he said. “A lot of that depends on what people do for Christmas. If people do gather and we do more spread at Christmas — and Christmas is much riskier than Thanksgiving was — just because there’s so much more covid prevalence out there today than there was at Thanksgiving. It’s riskier to get together for Christmas than it was for Thanksgiving.”

Battle said he’s sorry to have to urge families to keep Christmas small, but he said hanging on for a few more months will help the country get past the pandemic.

“Keep them to the smallest family unit you can,” he said. “And that’s a sad thing to say that you have do it at the holidays, but it’s something that’s a necessity. It’s a lifesaver. It will save your aunts, your uncles, your grandparents. It will save their lives by doing that. So that’s why it is so important, that’s why we keep harping on it day by day.”