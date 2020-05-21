Huntsville-area leaders address influx of COVID-19 guidance from state, national agencies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – More than 12,700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Alabama, but less than 300 of those cases have come from Madison County.

“We are kind of an anomaly here in Madison County versus some of the other counties in the state of Alabama,” explained Madison Mayor Paul Finley.

He said there’s a good bit of valuable information and guidelines from the state and national agencies like the Centers for Disease Control.

Finley said local leaders try to sift through that information to clarify for residents.

“While we see one thing, they a lot of times see another and of course you go to the national level and you see different things that way,” the mayor explained.

He continued on to say local leaders try to provide the most up to date information they can find.

While things have changed as it pertains to the reopening of the community. Local health officials say one thing remains true, there’s not enough scientific data to pinpoint the longevity of the pandemic.

When the Huntsville area will be able to return to normal is a looming question, but officials say their main focus is slowing the virus down.

Some information in circulation implies warm temperatures could slow the spread of COVID-19.

But one of our local health experts said some people are jumping to conclusions.

“Some of it is coming out of ‘Well this virus is a little bit like the flu virus and we know this about the flu,'” explained Dr. Pam Hudson, CEO of Crestwood Medical Center.

Area officials said it’s hard to predict when the virus will slow down but they agree it starts and potentially ends with good decisions made by the citizens.