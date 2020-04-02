Huntsville-area hospitals still working out employee mask policy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The policy announced Wednesday that staff and others would begin wearing surgical masks at all times in Huntsville Hospital, Madison Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center appears to still be evolving, based on comments from hospital officials Wednesday and Thursday.

Huntsville CEO David Spillers said Wednesday they were going to implement a masking policy in the hospitals, including Crestwood – which is not part of the Huntsville Hospital system – requiring a mask to be worn inside the facilities.

The message was slightly different Thursday from Crestwood CEO Dr. Pam Hudson. Hudson said Crestwood employees could wear homemade masks, but masks are not required for all employees.

“All three hospitals in our county are doing homemade masks. Optional are encouraged. We are not doing the universal masking as was mentioned yesterday,” Hudson said. “That is something that we will look at in the future. I expect to have an update on that next week. Right now all hospitals are allowing persons to wear the homemade masks, and of course, those are not a substitute for the personal protective equipment that we’ve all gotten familiar with.”

Hudson said following Thursday’s Huntsville-area COVID-19 briefing that she couldn’t speak for Spillers, but said there remains concern both about an adequate supply of masks for staff – surgical masks, not respiratory N95 masks used in working with COVID-19 patients – and the lack of definitive CDC guidelines that such masks should always be worn in medical facilities.

Huntsville Hospital further addressed the issue Thursday with a notice to its staff, which reads:

We are encouraging all staff in the hospital to wear a reusable mask if you have one.

Wearing a reusable mask will become a requirement as soon as we have enough of them to support that policy.

Please continue to wear hospital provided PPE when entering an isolation room or when PPE is otherwise clinically indicated.

If you want to wear a disposable mask to protect yourself, please do so. But don’t waste them. The reason we have enough today is because we’re being careful.

When you wear a mask, it’s really important to wear it correctly and avoid touching it.