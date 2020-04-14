Huntsville airport gets federal grant to offset coronavirus losses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville International Airport is getting nearly $13.8 million to offset money losses caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The airport is receiving $13,785,691 as part of the CARES Act, which designated $10 billion for the country’s airports.

The airport said Tuesday afternoon that it is projecting as much as $21 million in losses this year. Previous estimates put losses between $7 million and $10 million, according to the airport, but traffic fell off swifter than anticipated.

In order to qualify for the money, the airport is required to retain 90 percent of its workforce through the end of the year.