Huntsville aerospace company working to build ventilators

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Ventilators are in high demand right now, and a Huntsville-based company teamed up with the University of Alabama in Huntsville to help turn a piece of space technology into ventilators.

GATR Technologies makes inflatable satellite antennas for the Department of Defense. For the past 14 days, engineers have been repurposing the inflation component of those antennas to function as a ventilator. Vice President Roark McDonald says they turned to UAH as experts to turn aerospace technology into something that could save lives.

"Because we're an aerospace defense company, we didn't have a lot of expertise in the medical field. So we reached out to the UAH College of Nursing - they have a learning and technology research center. They've been very helpful to allow us to bring our ventilator into their center and test it."

The team is very close to finishing tests in order to deliver their product to local health care professionals and hope to do that in the coming days.

They have a goal to produce 50 to 100 ventilators per week at their factory in Huntsville.