Humphrey’s Bar & Grill closed temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Another Huntsville restaurant is closing down temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A Facebook post by Humphrey’s Bar & Grill said an employee alerted managers that they tested positive for COVID-19. Managers decided to close out of caution until the entire staff is tested and receives their test results.

The post says that the restaurant will be sanitized while it’s closed.

It also says they will open again as soon as they are confident in their ability to operate safely.