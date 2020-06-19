HudsonAlpha shares video to break down COVID-19 exposure risk

Coronavirus

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology launched a series of educational videos at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, called Shareable Science: Beyond the Blog with Dr. Neil Lamb.

In the videos, Dr. Lamb explains the science of COVID-19 in everyday language.

In the latest video with Dr. Lamb, he shares a unique perspective about the exposure risks represented by daily choices.

Dr. Lamb answers questions like: How do we choose our activities? Are there ways to limit our exposure? Do the people we are with affect our exposure?

To watch the video click here.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Latest News

More News