HudsonAlpha is helping us understand our risks for COVID-19 with video blogs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala, – Health officials say because COVID-19 is still a threat, social distancing is the best way to protect ourselves from the virus, but exactly how can be confusing. A new video created by the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology hopes to help us better understand the different factors at play in any social distancing decision.

Here’s how…

Since the pandemic began, the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology released a series of educational videos about COVID-19.

In the most recent post, Educational Outreach Vice President Dr. Neil Lamb breaks down how different factors play a role in your risk for exposure to the virus.

Lamb said one factor is the percentage of positive cases in a geographic area. The Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 dashboard tracks those numbers. Anything below five percent means there’s less of a chance for exposure.

“When those risks, those positive percents climb, it means that your exposure jar has gotten smaller because the external likelihood that you’re going to cross paths with the virus just in your everyday interaction in your community is already higher,” said Lamb.

Another factor is what you choose to do, and where.

“Here are the key factors – in the ideal setting, something that is relatively short, where you have a lot of space, with a small number of people outdoors, is your lowest risk,” said Lamb.

So, going for a walk is relatively low risk and safe.

A haircut is a moderate risk level for COVID-19 exposure because of the prolonged face-to-face interaction, but eating at a restaurant could range from low to high risk depending on the situation.

Lamb said activities that put you close to many other people from outside your household – are deemed the highest risk for coronavirus exposure, but he said staying distant carries its own cost.

“Not having any risky activities is the best way to keep your risk low, but that comes at an enormous cost: emotionally, mentally, economically,” said Lamb. “Even the most dedicated introvert, quarantine long term is not beneficial for their own wellbeing.”

And understanding what can put you at higher risk, can help you make better decisions when it comes to your health and the health of your family.

You can watch all the videos HERE!