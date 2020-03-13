How to talk about COVID-19 with your kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- The spread of COVID-19 has people everywhere worried about their safety.

Parents and teachers around the country have gotten serious about keeping their kids safe and well in schools, but how do you talk to kids about a pandemic in the first place?

Child therapists say if it does come up and kids are asking questions, there’s no need to avoid the conversation or hide facts, but it is important to discuss it in a calm and collective manner.

“As adults, we’re the ones setting the tone for the kids, and they take their cues from us, so when we’re doing our research, having conversations, making whatever plans, if we can just be calm and matter of fact and reassuring to them that we’re all just being really careful right now, but we have every reason to think things are going to be fine," said therapist Erica Hochberger.

Stephanie Garrison is a mom of four in Madison, and she's keeping a close eye on developments with the COVID-19. She says the kids wash their hands and change their clothes first thing when they get home from school.

"They see the extra cleaning and extra handwashing, so they’re a little bit curious about 'why the frenzy,'" she said.

As parents, Stephanie and her husband aren't panicking about the spread of the illness.

“We recognize this absolutely is a global health crisis, so we don’t take it lightly that we’re in this safe bubble for now," Garrison said.

She said the kids don't know much about the COVID-19 right now, but as they learn more and/or ask more questions, she and her husband have a plan for approaching it.

"If mom and dad are calm and positive and proactive, then more than likely the kid will have the same reaction," Garrison said.

Child therapists say that if questions arise or you want to bring it up--- a great place to start is by explaining what a virus is, how it affects people, how it spreads, and why it's so important that we stay as healthy as we can to prevent it from spreading further.