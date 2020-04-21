How to stretch your grocery budget during COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is causing a lot of Americans to buy groceries and eat at home.

You may find that purchasing all of the items you think you need during quarantine starts to add up.

The goal right now is to go out as little as possible and while it is important to support local businesses, most people probably can’t eat out every single night, so here is what you can do.

Instructors at UAB’s Department of Nutrition Sciences say to try preparing a shopping list in advance.

You want that list to balance non-perishable and perishable food items and try to repurpose ingredients for multiple meals.

For example, maybe try buying some canned meat instead of deli meat to save some cash and make it last longer.

Also, when you buy fresh produce try to get what is in season because it will likely be cheaper.

When you do head out to the stores, medical experts are emphasizing the importance of wearing a mask.

“Continue to wear your mask while you are out in public and only go to essential businesses right now, so really try to stay at home,” said Dr. Rachel Lee from UAB Hospital.

Another piece of advice is to avoid shopping when you are hungry cause that may cause you to spend more.