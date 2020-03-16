How to implement social distancing

Social distancing involves following the recommendation of health officials and staying 6 feet away from other people.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - You've probably started hearing the term "social distancing" a lot lately. At a news conference Monday morning, state officials said that is the most important precaution to take to protect people from COVID-19.

Sunday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement saying, "Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities."

It went on to recommend, "You absolutely do have the power to protect yourself and to protect your family. The normal social distancing items that we've been mentioning for several weeks now are what you can do and, in fact, it's actually the most you can do," said Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama Health Officer.

For a lot of people, this means working from home. Schools across the state are either already closed or will soon close till April 6th.

But what should people do if they are not on a mandatory quarantine and need to leave their house?

A WHNT News crew used a measuring tape to see what it looks like to stand 6 feet away from someone. Some say it can feel farther than you think it would be.

State officials are taking this advice to heart. They recommend moving tables at restaurants so they are six feet apart.

But staying away from each other can get complicated.

"They need to be able to maintain a 6-foot distance and that's probably not a practical recommendation for daycares and so if they're not able to do that then our recommendation would be to close," said Dr. Harris.

It's easy at a time like this to feel overwhelmed, but you can help yourself and others.

"To reduce and slow the transmission of COVID-19 so it stays at, or below, or around the max capacity of our healthcare system. that is the fight that we're in right now," said Brian Hastings, Alabama Emergency Management director.

COVID-19 is spread through droplets in the air, from sneezes and coughs and then hands that come in contact with those droplets.

Right now, the nicest thing you can do for your neighbors is keep your distance.

A doctor from the UAB School of Medicine says social distancing is not a quick fix solution. COVID-19 case numbers will continue to rise as more people are tested. But doctors hope this precaution will ultimately slow the spread of this new disease that people have no immunity to.