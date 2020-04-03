How to find COVID-19 testing sites in Alabama and other useful information from the ADPH

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you have the symptoms of COVID-19, it’s important to get tested for the virus.

You can find a testing site using the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Dashboard.

The Dashboard is a resource for the latest numbers on the coronavirus emergency. It features a map of the state and several layers you can place over the map for various types of information. There’s also a tab that shows you every testing site complete with contact information and hours of operation.

One of the map’s layers shows the distribution of confirmed cases across the state by county, denoted by orange circles. The larger the circle, the more cases in a given county. For specific information about each county, you can click on that county.

Another layer on the map shows where deaths have happened across the state. As of Friday morning, 17 people have died across several counties due to complications caused by the virus.