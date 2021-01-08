How the COVID-19 Patient process works at Huntsville Hospital

HUNTVILLE, Ala. – COVID-19 patients are admitted to hospitals throughout Alabama daily.

Those who have gone through that experience during the pandemic know what that process looks like. But for those who haven’t, it may be hard to imagine.

On Thursday, the Huntsville Hospital Health System reported 466 inpatients people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to Tracy Doughty, Senior Vice President of Huntsville Hospital, if you go to one of their emergency rooms presenting COVID-19 symptoms the steps you go through should look something like this:

Directed to a separate area for COVID patients

Examined by a medical expert

If you’re able and well enough you’ll be sent home with instructions on how to take care of yourself, how to quarantine properly, and what to do next

If continued care is necessary, you’ll be taken to a COVID unit

COVID-19 patients are put in individual rooms

Visitation is restricted

For those people who go in as regular patients, not presenting symptoms of COVID-19, precautions are still taken. Doughty described this process as ‘normal’.