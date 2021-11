How does your county’s vaccination compare to the rest of Alabama?

(WHNT) — Alabama is nearing 5,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations administered statewide – but how does your county’s vaccination rate stack up against the state as a whole?

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) COVID-19 Dashboard, 2,130,607 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series while 2,602,530 Alabamians have received at least one dose. 4,975,707 doses of any COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state since they became available.

ADPH lists an additional 342,939 doses administered, which they identified in earlier news releases as booster shots.

See how your North Alabama county compares to the rest of the state:

Colbert County

Population: 55,241

55,241 People receiving at least one dose: 28,355

28,355 % of people receiving at least one dose: 51.33%

51.33% People completely vaccinated: 24,203

24,203 % of people completing vaccine series: 43.81%

43.81% Doses administered: 56,015

56,015 Additional doses: 4,296

DeKalb County

Population: 71,513

71,513 People receiving at least one dose: 28,564

28,564 % of people receiving at least one dose: 39.94%

39.94% People completely vaccinated: 23,735

23,735 % of people completing vaccine series: 33.19%

33.19% Doses administered: 53,998

53,998 Additional doses: 3,705

Franklin County

Population: 31,362

31,362 People receiving at least one dose: 14,108

14,108 % of people receiving at least one dose: 44.98%

44.98% People completely vaccinated: 11,784

11,784 % of people completing vaccine series: 37.57%

37.57% Doses administered: 26,668

26,668 Additional doses: 1,717

Jackson County

Population: 51.626

51.626 People receiving at least one dose: 21,237

21,237 % of people receiving at least one dose: 41.14%

41.14% People completely vaccinated: 18,024

18,024 % of people completing vaccine series: 34.91%

34.91% Doses administered: 41,550

41,550 Additional doses: 3,219

Lauderdale County

Population: 92,729

92,729 People receiving at least one dose: 45,905

45,905 % of people receiving at least one dose: 49.50%

49.50% People completely vaccinated: 36,927

36,927 % of people completing vaccine series: 39.82%

39.82% Doses administered: 88,644

88,644 Additional doses: 6,668

Lawrence County

Population: 32,924

32,924 People receiving at least one dose: 14,154

14,154 % of people receiving at least one dose: 42.99%

42.99% People completely vaccinated: 12,305

12,305 % of people completing vaccine series: 37.37%

37.37% Doses administered: 27,482

27,482 Additional doses: 1,966

Madison County

Population: 372,909

372,909 People receiving at least one dose: 216,912

216,912 % of people receiving at least one dose: 58.17%

58.17% People completely vaccinated: 180,148

180,148 % of people completing vaccine series: 48.31%

48.31% Doses administered: 420,328

420,328 Additional doses: 32,727

Marshall County

Population: 96,774

96,774 People receiving at least one dose: 45,543

45,543 % of people receiving at least one dose: 47.06%

47.06% People completely vaccinated: 37,937

37,937 % of people completing vaccine series: 39.2%

39.2% Doses administered: 85,785

85,785 Additional doses: 5,537

Morgan County

Population: 119,679

119,679 People receiving at least one dose: 57,823

57,823 % of people receiving at least one dose: 48.32%

48.32% People completely vaccinated: 49,512

49,512 % of people completing vaccine series: 41.37%

41.37% Doses administered: 112,778

112,778 Additional doses: 8,751

All data was provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) COVID-19 dashboard. More detailed data can be found here.