Hilton and American Express to offer 1 million rooms to front-line medical workers

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Hilton and American Express are teaming up to offer up to a million hotel room nights to front-line healthcare workers for free during the coronavirus pandemic.

It will give them a place to sleep, recharge or isolate to protect their families — so that money won’t come out of their own pockets.

Hilton is working with 10 US medical associations to provide rooms to doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics, and other medical professionals.

The stays will be available from Monday [April 13] through may 31st.

Hilton team members trained on health and safety measures will staff the hotels.

Hilton’s CEO said they’re honored to extend Hilton hospitality during this difficult time.

American express is helping cover the cost of the hotel room donations.

The rooms are being provided at or below cost by Hilton’s network of franchisees and independent owners.