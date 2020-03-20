Hiking traffic spikes on local trails as community seeks some fresh air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Are you starting to feel a bit cooped up at home? Especially with kids out of school, parents are looking for safe ways to get their kids outside.

Huntsville Recreation officials say they can tell because there's been an uptick in traffic on local hiking trails.

Annette Nayman comes out to explore the Wildflower Trail often with three-year-old Isla. She says especially for this time of day-- it's getting crowded.

"We've seen lots of families and kids with their boots, couples, even elderly people out here," Nayman said.

"We have had an uptick in people calling to first check if the trails are open, then a lot of people are calling to find out about easy hikes, which kind of tells us it's folks that normally aren't getting out, maybe," said Land Trust of North Alabama Executive Director Marie Bostick.

And there's no greater place to learn than the great outdoors!

Three-year-old Isla likes to play in the water and uses her hands to scoop up mud and put it in a bucket she carries around.

"Learning how things sink and float and the feel of things," Nayman said.

All eight Land Trust properties are open sunrise to sunset.

"These are hard times," Bostick said. "There's a lot of uncertainty. People are trying to find ways to have some normalcy I think."

The Land Trust of North Alabama has made a list of family activities that includes scavenger hunts, wildflower guides, history hiking guides, and more.