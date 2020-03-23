Highlands Medical Center setting up drive-thru COVID-19 screening site

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Highlands Medical Center is working with city and county officials to set up a drive-thru COVID-19 screening site in Scottsboro.

The site will undergo a trial run Monday, March 23, open only to those who have been referred from a doctor’s office for testing.

If somebody meets the criteria and is referred, but uninsured, officials will screen them for temporary Medicaid on site.

Following Monday’s run, officials will meet to discuss future plans and testing dates.

Highlands reminded Jackson County residents that those who think they have symptoms of coronavirus should call their doctor or urgent care/rural health center first. The Alabama Department of Health coronavirus hotline can also be reached by dialing 211.

With one positive case in the county, officials recommended everyone stay at home and to stay six feet away from one another when conducing essential travel.