Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro reopens drive-through COVID test site

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – As the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to rise in Jackson County, Highlands Medical Center is re-opening a drive-through COVID-19 testing site.

It is located at the Veterans Fairgrounds in Scottsboro every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. as supplies last.

The difference between this testing site and the one they stopped a few weeks ago is people do not need a doctor’s note to be tested here because there is a provider on site that will evaluate those wanting to be tested.

Director of Marketing Wendi Raeuchle told WHNT News 19 they closed the original drive-through COVID-19 test site a few weeks ago when the number of people dwindled to near nothing.

She added that after seeing the number of people needing to be tested rise, they decided to re-start the drive-through site.

“Being able to just do a drive-through and not have to get out and not have to go into a facility and try to social distance, makes it a lot easier for people and in particular if you’re trying to get an elderly person out to get them tested, it sure does make it a lot easier for them to be able to stay in the vehicle and we come to them and do everything,” said Raeuchle

The turnaround time for results is 24 to 72 hours.